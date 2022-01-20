Tobam Has $56.62 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises approximately 2.4% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tobam owned 0.33% of Domino’s Pizza worth $56,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after acquiring an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded down $9.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $459.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,803. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

