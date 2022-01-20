Tobam Increases Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Tobam lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,093 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.34% of Sealed Air worth $27,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 46.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,492 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.45. 12,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,145. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.