Tobam Increases Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.16% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $11.66. 109,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,567. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

