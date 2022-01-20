Tobam Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,102 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.07% of Carnival Co. & worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after buying an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $38,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 525,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,477,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

