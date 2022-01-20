Tobam Lowers Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,297 shares during the period. Snap accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Snap were worth $38,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Snap by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 3.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.58. 581,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,663,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $13,902,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,015 shares of company stock valued at $75,561,772 over the last quarter.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.