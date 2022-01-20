Tobam Purchases 89,488 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Tobam boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,488 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.22% of Discovery worth $28,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Discovery by 96.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 441.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.90. 461,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,953. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

