Tobam Raises Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tobam increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.27% of Cboe Global Markets worth $35,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $116,871,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $29,971,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after buying an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after buying an additional 197,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.18.

CBOE traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $121.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.