Tobam Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tobam raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,904 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $53.80. 494,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,209,881. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

