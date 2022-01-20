Tobam Raises Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 337.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.46% of Boston Beer worth $29,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 109.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAM traded up $9.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $465.97. 2,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.64. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.13 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.20.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

