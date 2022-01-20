Tobam Reduces Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.07% of Vail Resorts worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.65. 5,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.83.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

