Tobam Sells 11,475 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. Biogen comprises 1.6% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.09% of Biogen worth $36,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

