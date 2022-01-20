Tobam Sells 28,757 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,757 shares during the period. Campbell Soup comprises 2.0% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tobam owned 0.37% of Campbell Soup worth $46,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

