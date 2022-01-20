Tobam Sells 544,418 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Tobam cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 544,418 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.12% of Kinross Gold worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KGC remained flat at $$5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 623,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,016,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.