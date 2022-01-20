Tobam Sells 588 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Clorox comprises about 2.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tobam owned 0.29% of Clorox worth $58,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 6.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 40.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Clorox by 58.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Clorox stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,392. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

