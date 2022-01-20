Tobam Sells 68,677 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tobam trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,677 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises about 1.7% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tobam owned 0.15% of Consolidated Edison worth $39,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of ED traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.60. 29,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

