TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. TokenPay has a market cap of $915,403.27 and $99,952.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00098074 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,829.26 or 0.99802054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028014 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041389 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00552696 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

