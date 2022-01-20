Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in December

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 448.8 days.

Shares of TTUUF opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

