Tolar (TOL) Market Capitalization Achieves $917,680.35

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Tolar has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tolar has a market cap of $917,680.35 and $30,055.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

