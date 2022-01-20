Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.48. 2,794,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

