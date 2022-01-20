Toncoin (TONCOIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.18 Billion

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00007914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.18 billion and $5.74 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.29 or 0.07487070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.57 or 0.99456299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00066079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

