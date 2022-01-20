TopBidder (BID) Trading 20.1% Lower This Week

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TopBidder has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $977.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00049305 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

