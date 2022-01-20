Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in December

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,500 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 621,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

