Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.14.

Shares of TXG stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. Sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

