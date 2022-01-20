Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Update

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Torrid stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02. Torrid has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torrid will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,809,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. Institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

