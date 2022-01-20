Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by 95.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NDP traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 6,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,339. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

