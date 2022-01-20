Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 90.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NYSE NTG traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $34.39.

In other Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 300,000 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.