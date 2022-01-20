Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 83.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TTP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $26.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

