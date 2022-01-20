Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,307. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

