TouchCon Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $52,836.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

