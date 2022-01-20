Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.31. 176,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 590% from the average session volume of 25,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

