TOWER (TOWER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $388,561.00

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $388,561.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00049305 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

