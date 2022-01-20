Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,351 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,751% compared to the average volume of 181 call options.

Shares of ANDE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.97. 328,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.72. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,796 shares of company stock worth $5,525,087. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

