Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 49,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,023% compared to the average volume of 4,398 call options.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,246. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

