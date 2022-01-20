Traders Buy Large Volume of HealthEquity Call Options (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,156 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 901% compared to the average volume of 415 call options.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. 764,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,895. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.