Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,978 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,210% compared to the typical volume of 380 put options.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.18.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.45. 468,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,344. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $280.38 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.72 and a 200-day moving average of $388.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,853,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $4,017,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

