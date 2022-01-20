TradeStars (TSX) 1-Day Volume Tops $230,705.00

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. TradeStars has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $230,705.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.08 or 0.07436769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00063567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.54 or 1.00122847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007566 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

