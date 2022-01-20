Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $10.63 million and $145,875.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

