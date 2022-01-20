TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. increased their price target on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.37) price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TGL opened at GBX 238 ($3.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £172.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 76 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 255 ($3.48).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

