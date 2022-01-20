TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

TRU traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,477. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

