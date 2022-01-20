Travala.com Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.37 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00003443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $74.90 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.81 or 0.07487563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,005.11 or 1.00037945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007928 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

