Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Sells 42,937 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $835,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 239,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 437.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 89.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMCI. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

