Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Sells 42,937 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $835,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 239,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMCI. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
