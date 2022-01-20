Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.21. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.