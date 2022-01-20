Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.21. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TPH opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
