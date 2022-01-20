Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $23.47

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.47, but opened at $25.75. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 58,327 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

