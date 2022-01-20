True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.31

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.31 and traded as high as C$7.40. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 138,898 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.57.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$652.02 million and a PE ratio of 16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.