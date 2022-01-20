TrueFlip Price Reaches $0.58 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the US dollar. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

