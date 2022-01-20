TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading Down 0.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.88. 113 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

