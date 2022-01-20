Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

