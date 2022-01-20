Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

