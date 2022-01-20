Truist Financial Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $56.30.

