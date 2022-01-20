Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 106,150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONS. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

